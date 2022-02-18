Contact Us
Breaking News: New Storm System Could Bring Snow Squalls, Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions
Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Connecticut

Zak Failla
Eversource crews worked around the clock to make repairs following the storm.
The Eversource Outage Map on Friday, Feb. 18.
Eversource crews worked around the clock to make repairs following the storm. Eversource crews worked around the clock to make repairs following the storm.
Eversource crews worked around the clock to make repairs following the storm. Eversource crews worked around the clock to make repairs following the storm.
Thousands in Connecticut are without power following a fast-moving wind and ice storm that toppled trees, wires, and poles across the region.

As of around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb, 18, Eversource was still working to repair hundreds of outages that were impacting 9,867 of the company’s 1,288,808 Connecticut customers.

United Illuminated was also reporting 10 outages affecting 41 of its 342,203 customers.

The most outages are being reported in:

  • East Hampton (Middlesex County): 591;
  • Woodstock (Windham County): 577;
  • East Lyme (New London County): 571;
  • Ashford (Windham County): 489;
  • Haddam (Middlesex County): 468;
  • Newtown (Fairfield County): 440;
  • Union (Tolland County): 429;
  • Waterford (New London County): 424;
  • East Haddam (Middlesex County): 381;
  • Killingworth (Middlesex County): 346;
  • Canterbury (Windham County): 314.

A complete list of outages can be found here. No estimated time of complete restoration has been provided.

“Our crews have been working through the night and this morning to clear and repair tree damage caused by the strong winds,” Eversource officials stated. “We’ll continue working as quickly and safely as possible to make our communities safe and restore power.”

