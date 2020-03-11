Hartford, New Haven County Election Results As They Happen - Nov. 3

More than who will be the next president is being decided tonight. In Hartford and New Haven counties, there are four contested races voters are will decide at the polls. In most places, voting closes Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.

The following is a list of contested elections. Incumbents will have an asterisk * beside their names.

The Daily Voice will have updates on the results of the contested races tonight (Nov. 3) as soon as winners are called.

STATE SENATE

6th District

*Sen. Gennaro Bizzaro, R

Rick Lopes, D

17th Senate District

*Sen. George Logan, R

Jorge Cabera, D

STATE HOUSE

31st District

*Rep. Jill Barry, D

Stewart “Chip” Beckett, R

101st District

*Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, R

John-Michael Parker, D

