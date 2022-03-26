Hartford Man Sentenced For Recording His Sexual Abuse Of Child For Years

A Connecticut man will spend decades in prison after being sentenced for recording himself sexually abusing a minor over the course of several years, federal authorities announced.

Hartford resident Roberto Acosta Torres, age 61, was sentenced by US District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for recording his sexual abuse of a child for nearly three years.

Acosta pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in August 2021.

US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that over the course of approximately six years, Acosta repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor who was approximately 6 years old when the sexual assaults began.

On Dec. 18, 2019, after the child’s mother contacted law enforcement, at which point investigators executed a search warrant at Acosta’s Hartford home and seized numerous electronic and storage devices.

Analysis of the seized devices revealed approximately 31 videos of Acosta sexually abusing the minor victim, Boyle said, including 18 videos that were recorded in Connecticut between April 2016 and February 2019.

Investigators also seized hundreds of videos of other adults sexually abusing children.

Acosta has been detained since his arrest on Dec. 18, 2019. While he was in custody, federal investigators said that they received tips that he allegedly may have sexually abused two other children between 2011 and 2013.

Boyle said that the matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Hartford and Manchester Police Departments, and the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations (CDI), and prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Nancy Gifford.

