Hartford Duo Accused Of Trafficking Massive Quantity Of Fentanyl

Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking a “massive” amount of narcotics in Connecticut that led to one of the state’s largest-ever one-time seizures of fentanyl, authorities announced.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an eight-count indictment charging Erasmo Rosario-Hernandez, also known as “Wally Rosario,” age 38; and Wily Arias De La Cruz, age 38, who are both citizens of the Dominican last known to be living in Hartford, in connection with the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.

Rosario was also charged with a firearm offense for possessing multiple assault rifles and other weapons, US Attorney Leonard Boyle said.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Rosario and De La Cruz were identified as members of a drug trafficking organization operating on selling and distributing fentanyl.

Boyle said that on Friday, March 11, investigators in Hartford stopped a car in which De La Cruz was a passenger and seized two compressed bricks of fentanyl with a total weight of more than one kilogram.

Later that day, a court-authorized search of Rosario’s Magnolia Street home in Hartford led to the seizure of:

One kilogram of fentanyl;

Approximately 16,000 fentanyl pills disguised as 30mg oxycodone pills;

Three high-capacity magazines;

Bump stop for an automatic rifle.

In Rosario’s Mercedes, investigators also seized approximately:

14 kilograms of fantail;

1,000 bags of pre-packaged fentanyl;

16,000 fentanyl pills;

75 grams of heroin;

41 grams of cocaine base;

A kilogram press;

Four assault-style rifles;

Two handguns;

Ammunition;

Multiple false ID cards with Rosario's photo;

$66,000 in counterfeit US cash.

Both Rosario and De La Cruz have been detained since March 11.

Boyle said that the case represents one of the largest one-time seizures of fentanyl the US Attorney’s Office has seen in Connecticut.

“It is alleged that these defendants have been involved in a drug trafficking network that involved a massive amount of fentanyl and the production of thousands of fentanyl pills that could easily be mistaken for legitimate oxycodone pills,” he said.

“As fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in Connecticut and around the country, we are determined to do everything to stop the flow of this deadly drug into and around our state.

The indictment charges Rosario and De La Cruz with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Rosario was also charged with offenses related to the distribution of heroin and cocaine base (“crack”), and with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Both face prison terms of between 10 years to life in prison.

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy lives,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle said.

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved.”

