Hartford Drug Dealer Known As 'Eggy' Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl to Overdose Victim

A Hartford man who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Edgardo “Eggy” Rivera, 28, was sentenced July 16 to 138 months of imprisonment followed by four years of parole for fentanyl distribution and firearm possession offenses.

On July 17, 2017, Southington police responded to a residence on a report of an “unresponsive male," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Connecticut. At the residence, medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased of a suspected drug overdose. Bags that contained fentanyl were found at the scene, court documents state.

The Office of the Medical Examiner later determined the victim died by “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

A police investigation revealed the victim had purchased the drugs from Rivera the day before he died. Rivera has been detained since Oct. 5, 2018. At the time of his arrest police found about 300 grams of a substance that contained heroin and fentanyl as well as a loaded 9mm pistol and more than $14,000 in cash, court documents state.

Rivera pleaded guilty, on May 23, to one count of possession with intent to distribute, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a narcotics trafficking offense.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and Southington Police Department.

