Hartford Area Moose Sighting: Drivers Beware Says State Wildlife Officials

A moose is out exploring the world for spring, and Connecticut wildlife officials are warning drivers to beware.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the moose has been spotted in Hartford County in the area of Route 20 in East Granby, within five miles of I-91.

Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety if they wander onto roadways, DEEP officials said.

During this time of year, young moose may be traveling long distances in search of new areas to occupy, making them more of a public safety concern.

DEEP urges motorists to be aware during this seasonal period of activity to slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a moose, be spotted on or by the road.

Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, and when struck, moose often end up hitting vehicle windshields.

When checking the road for moose at night, look higher than you normally would for deer and reduce the speed of your vehicle, DEEP said.

Data collected from other states indicate that a moose/car collision is 30 times more likely to result in a human fatality than a deer/car collision.

Although usually wary of people, moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas.

"Under no circumstances should moose be approached," DEEP says. "Although moose may appear to be docile, they should be given the healthy respect that New England’s largest land mammal warrants."

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.

