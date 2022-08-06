Fox Found Trapped In Tire Rescued In Connecticut

Environmental conservation officers in Connecticut rescued a fox after the animal got its head stuck in a tire over the weekend.

Officers in the Northwest corner helped free the animal after it became trapped while it was likely chasing a small rodent, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police on Sunday, July 31.

Authorities did not share the location where the incident took place.

"With the help from the homeowners and a little baby oil, our wardens were able to safely free Mr. Fox," officials reported. "Although I’m sure he was 'tire'd out, he quickly ran into the tall grass unharmed!"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.