Expect Delays: New Exit Numbers For CT Highways Going Up Now

The highway you know like the back of your hand is changing - expect some delays.

New exit numbers and signs are being posted, starting today Monday, Dec. 7, along Routes 9, 17, and 82. The new signs will connect motorists to I-95 and I-84, and Route 154, among other places.

The updates may cause traffic delays on Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also, delays may be experienced on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The Connecticut State Department of Transportation has announced new exit numbers that will put the state more in-line with a long-term federal project to have interstate highways all using the same numbering system. The project is not a rush job. Renumbering began several years ago and is expected to continue for several more.

Neighboring Massachusetts began changing some of its signs in October.

Signs that will be replaced include large overhead and side-mounted guides, mile markers, exits, speed limits, merges, and route confirmations.

While the new signs will be in place, the “old” numbers will still be visible for people adjusting to the new system.

In Connecticut, the following changes have been made or will soon take place this month:

Route 9 - From I-95 in Old Saybrook to I-84 in Farmington;

Route 17 - From the South Main Street intersection to Route 9 in Middletown;

Route 82 - From Route 9 to the Route 154 intersection in Chester and Haddam.

What exactly this will look like and what the numbers will change to is not clear.

The information available on the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s website is incomplete.

A private website, malmeroads.net, provides extensive examples of what appear to be design plans for every new sign. The drawings are technical and about as challenging as IKEA directions.

