Breaking News: Lord & Taylor Closing All Its Stores After Nearly 200 Years In Business
News

Eversource Says It's Ready For New Round Of Severe Storms With Damaging Winds

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Eversource says that its ready for the next wave of thunderstorms.
Eversource says that its ready for the next wave of thunderstorms.

With a storm system sweep through the area, Eversource said that it is ready and prepared to respond to any damage caused by the expected winds and rain on Thursday, Aug. 27 late in the afternoon and evening.

Weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias laid waste to the region, leaving nearly a million of Eversource’s customers without power - some for more than a week - the utility company said that it is ready to do battle with the new bath of storms.

“The last thing anyone wants is another storm – but Mother Nature has other plans,” the company posted online. “Severe thunderstorms with the potential for destructive winds and a possible tornado are headed our way this afternoon.

“We prepare extensively for every storm, and we’re ready for today’s weather. Out-of-state resources have been secured to aid our crews and respond to any outages.“

Eversource came under fire for its response to Isaias, with some elected officials threatening to sue the company for incompetence, and Gov. Ned Lamont saying that he will “hold Eversource’s feet to the fire” days after tens of thousands were still in the dark in the wake of the tropical storm.

According to Eversource, the company warehouses “have been replenished with supplies since Isaias, so crews have the material they need.”

