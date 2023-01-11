Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events

A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory.

The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said Hartford Police Lt. Martin Cunningham.

The pep rally will be followed by the first game at 12 p.m. at the XL Center at 1 Civic Center Plaza with the UConn men playing St. John's, followed by the UConn women playing Georgetown at 4 p.m.

"These games are each expected to be well attended, with a sell-out likely," Cunningham said.

Also taking place during the same time period is the New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament. beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Connecticut Convention Center at 100 Columbus Blvd., police said.

Cunningham said the tournament is expected to draw numerous attendees from across the region and country.

"As a result of these multiple events there will be heavier than usual vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the downtown area," he added.

Traffic delays are expected before and after the events.

Police suggest arriving early for events to help ease traffic.

