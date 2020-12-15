CT Nursing Home Takes In Prolific Child Molester, Suspect In Missing Andy Puglisi Case

A convicted child rapist and molester who is a suspect in the disappearance of Andy Puglisi has been moved to a long-term care facility in Connecticut.

Wayne Chapman, 73, who has been in prison since the 1980s, was recently moved from Boston Medical Center to the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Medford before winding up at 60 West Secure Care Options in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, according to Boston 25 News.

Chapman is a registered sex offender. In 1976, Chapman admitted to molesting as many as 100 boys and has at least one rape conviction as well. He is also a suspect in the disappearance of Angelo "Andy" Puglisi, a 10-year-old boy from Lawrence, Massachusetts, who went missing in 1976. The disappearance was the subject of an Emmy-award-winning HBO documentary, “Have You Seen Andy?”

Although it has been 44 years since Andy’s disappearance, Massachusetts State Police said they have not given up on the investigation. In August, Troopers renewed their request for any information the public may have about the incident.

Trooper Matt Murphy is assigned to the investigation. Anyone who has information about Andy’s disappearance is urged to contact Murphy at (978) 745-8908 or email him at matthew.t.murphy@state.ma.us .

Chapman was released from prison in 2018 after a psychological evaluation found that he was no longer a sexual threat, police said.

