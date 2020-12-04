COVID: 95 Percent Of Connecticut Is In The Red, Town-By-Town Data Says

About 95 percent of Connecticut is in the red for COVID-19.

All but 9 Connecticut communities are at the highest risk level for COVID-19 infections, according to the most recently released data.

Waterbury has the highest incident rate in the state with 98.6 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Connecticut updated its weekly, town-by-town breakdown of case rates per 100,000 people. There are 170 out of 179 Connecticut communities at the highest level of risk for infection.

The only communities not in the red are Canaan, Warren, Roxbury, Hartland, Union, Scotland, Bolton, North Stonington, and Voluntown, according to the CT Data Tracker updated on Thursday, Dec. 3.

So-called red communities are named after Connectiuc’t color-coordinated map displaying community COVID-19 rates. Red communities pose the highest risk for infection with 15 or more cases reported per 100,000 people. The next riskiest designation is orange, which means there are 10-14 cases per 100,000 people in that community; then yellow, which means 5-9 cases; and finally gray, which means fewer than 5 cases reported.

Among the non-red communities, 3 of them have elevated risk levels: Voluntown is orange and Bolton and North Stonington are yellow.

As far as Connecticut’s biggest cities go: New Haven’s COVID-19 rate is 41.9, West Hartford is 31.5, Hamden is 37.4, Bristol is 48.4, Meriden is 76.1, and Manchester is 34.4.

HIGHEST RATESThe Connecticut communities with the highest COVID-19 rates are:

Waterbury - 98.6

Danbury - 91

Wolcott - 85.8

New Britain - 81.5

Bridgeport - 76.2

Meriden - 76.1

Hartford - 74.2

Sterling - 71.8

Torrington - 71.4

Watertown - 68.7.

In addition to the 9 communities that are not in the red, the Connecticut cities and towns with the lowest COVID-19 case rates are:

Preston - 15.4

Sherman - 15.8

Sharon - 15.9

Chester - 16.9

Thompson - 18.2

Old Lyme - 19.4

Guilford - 19.6

Bozrah - 19.7

Stonington - 19.7

Lebanon - 19.8.

Didn’t see your community? Visit the Connecticut COVID-19 Data Tracker for more information.

