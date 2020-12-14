COVID-19: Vaccinations To Arrive In Connecticut Today, Monday, Dec. 14

Connecticut is likely to get its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine today, Monday, Dec. 14.

The vaccines were shipped from Michigan to Connecticut on Sunday, Dec. 13. State health officials said they anticipate receiving the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14.

The inoculations were developed by Pfizer. The vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.

At first, the vaccine will be reserved for people at the highest risk for infection - health care workers and nursing home residents, for example.

While making the vaccine-delivery announcement, Gov. Ned Lamont took a moment to recognize local people who worked on the potentially life-saving injections.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to say that the Pfizer team in Groton helped to develop this first vaccine to fight the coronavirus which we know will help to get our communities back to normal,” Lamont said in a statement.

