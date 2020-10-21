COVID-19 Surges - 13 Cities Where 1,000 Or More Residents Are Infected

There are 13 communities in Connecticut with 1,000 or more residents currently testing positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent state data, Wednesday, Oct. 21.

COVID-19 positive test rates have increased across Connecticut recently. The daily positive test rate is at 3 percent - a high the state hasn’t seen since June.

On Wednesday, new state tracking data revealed that there are 13 cities and towns where about 1,000-4,400 residents have confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Among Connecticut municipalities, Bridgeport has the highest number of residents - 4,404 - sick with COVID-19.

The 13 communities with the highest numbers of residents who tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on Wednesday, Oct. 21, are:

Bridgeport - 4,404

Danbury - 3,042

East Hartford - 1,252

Greenwich - 1,000

Hamden - 1,182

Hartford - 3,685

Meriden - 1,159

New Britain - 1,754

New Haven -3,169

Norwalk - 2,471

Stamford - 3,848

Waterbury - 2,681

West Haven - 1,254.

For more information, or to see the COVID-19 rates in your community, visit the CT Gov Portal.

