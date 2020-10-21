COVID-19 Surges - 13 Cities Where 1,000 Or More Residents Are Infected

There are 13 communities in Connecticut with 1,000 or more residents currently testing positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent state data, Wednesday, Oct. 21.
COVID-19 positive test rates have increased across Connecticut recently. The daily positive test rate is at 3 percent - a high the state hasn’t seen since June.
On Wednesday, new state tracking data revealed that there are 13 cities and towns where about 1,000-4,400 residents have confirmed COVID-19 infections.
Among Connecticut municipalities, Bridgeport has the highest number of residents - 4,404 - sick with COVID-19.
The 13 communities with the highest numbers of residents who tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on Wednesday, Oct. 21, are:
Bridgeport - 4,404
Danbury - 3,042
East Hartford - 1,252
Greenwich - 1,000
Hamden - 1,182
Hartford - 3,685
Meriden - 1,159
New Britain - 1,754
New Haven -3,169
Norwalk - 2,471
Stamford - 3,848
Waterbury - 2,681
West Haven - 1,254.
For more information, or to see the COVID-19 rates in your community, visit the CT Gov Portal.
