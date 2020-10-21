Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

COVID-19 Surges - 13 Cities Where 1,000 Or More Residents Are Infected

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Close up of daily COVID-19 positive test cases on Wednesday, Oct. 21 Photo Credit: CT Gov Portal
Daily COVID-19 positive test cases on Wednesday, Oct. 21, reported by the CT Governor's Office Photo Credit: CT Gov Portal

There are 13 communities in Connecticut with 1,000 or more residents currently testing positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent state data, Wednesday, Oct. 21.

COVID-19 positive test rates have increased across Connecticut recently. The daily positive test rate is at 3 percent - a high the state hasn’t seen since June.

On Wednesday, new state tracking data revealed that there are 13 cities and towns where about 1,000-4,400 residents have confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Among Connecticut municipalities, Bridgeport has the highest number of residents - 4,404 - sick with COVID-19.

The 13 communities with the highest numbers of residents who tested positive for COVID-19, as reported on Wednesday, Oct. 21, are:

Bridgeport - 4,404

Danbury - 3,042

East Hartford - 1,252

Greenwich - 1,000

Hamden - 1,182

Hartford - 3,685

Meriden - 1,159

New Britain - 1,754

New Haven -3,169

Norwalk - 2,471

Stamford - 3,848

Waterbury - 2,681

West Haven - 1,254.

For more information, or to see the COVID-19 rates in your community, visit the CT Gov Portal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.