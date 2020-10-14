COVID-19 Outbreak At 2 Nursing Homes In Same Town - 2 Dead

After two nursing homes in the same town have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, the state is stepping in to monitor the situation.

Avon Health Care nursing home has reported 22 residents tested positive for CVID-19 - three of them have been taken to the hospital and one died, according to Patch. Also, 14 staff members have tested positive, too.

The other outbreak is at the REsidence at Brookside an assisted living center. There are 11 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and an 86-year-old man has died.

The two outbreaks may be connected by a Brookside resident who spread the virus to Avon Health Care workers.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is now monitoring the situation and helping with contact-tracing to see if the virus has further spread in the facilities and/or beyond to the larger community.

