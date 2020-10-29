Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 30 As Positivity Rate Hits 6.1 Percent
News

COVID-19: New Additions To 'Red' List - 30 High-Risk Communities In Total

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
COVID-19 town-by-town map, Oct. 29 Photo Credit: CT DPH
COVID-19 town-by-town map, Oct. 29 Photo Credit: CT DPH

COVID-19 infections are congregating in the eastern part of the state where there is a cluster of 13 “red” communities with high daily infection rates, according to Connecticut data that came out Thursday, Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, 13 new communities have been added to the state’s list of places with red or high COVID-19 rates: Ansonia, Bridgeport, Cromwell, Ellington, Franklin, Killingly, Middlebury, Middlefield, New Britain, North Canaan, Old Saybrook, Stamford, and Wolcott.

On Thursday, there were 30 Connecticut cities and towns “in the red,” a reference to the state’s color-coded map of average daily COVID-19 cases. Red communities are reporting 4-15 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

There are four communities that were red last week - and still are this week - but the rate has decreased: Canterbury, Lisbon, Montville, and Norwich.

And there are three communities that were red last week but are no longer because their rates have declined: Fairfield, Prospect, and Salem.

The following is a list of red communities in Connecticut as of Thursday, Oct. 29, and their corresponding average daily rates. If a town was on the red list last week, the Oct. 22 rate is given as well in parentheses (). Newly added communities are in CAPS. Communities, where the rate increased from last week, are in bold:

ANSONIA - 19.5

BRIDGEPORT - 18.7

Canterbury - 18.2 - (22.4)

CROMWELL - 18

Danbury - 22.8 - (15.1)

East Hartford - 18.3 - (15.9)

ELLINGTON - 18

FRANKLIN - 22.2

Griswold - 20.3 - (19.1)

Groton - 17.7 - (17)

Hartford - 21.4 - (19.4)

KILLINGLY - 18.6

Lisbon - 21.9 - (21.9)

MIDDLEBURY - 15.7

MIDDLEFIELD - 21.2

Montville - 19.8 - (20.2)

NEW BRITAIN - 18

NORTH CANAAN - 22

New London - 47.7 - (43.7)

Norwalk - 36.3 - (18.9)

Norwich - 30.7 - (40.7)

OLD SAYBROOK - 16.3

Plainfield - 17.9 - (16.5)

Sprague - 27.2 - (17.3)

STAMFORD - 15.6

Waterbury - 20 - (16.3)

Waterford - 27.2 - (21.2)

Watertown - 15.5

Windham - 19.1 - (22.6)

WOLCOTT - 21.9.

Statewide, the average daily COVID-19 rate was 4.1 on Wednesday, Oct. 28 - the highest its been since late-spring.

In response to the spike in COVID-19 infections, some Connecticut schools have changed their plans to include more distance learning and increased travel restrictions. Two communities have rolled back their economies from Phase 3 to Phase 2.

Many states are experiencing jumps in COVID-19 rates in response to re-opening the economy and students returning to school.

