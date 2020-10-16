COVID-19: Nearly A Dozen Communities Considered High-Risk For Infection

Nearly a dozen Connecticut communities are considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 infections.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, there are 11 Connecticut cities and towns in the “red” - so-called because of the color-coded map the state issues to show risk.

A community has to have more than 15 new cases reported per 100,000 residents per day to be considered high-risk, according to weekly data provided by Connecticut's COVID-19 Data Tracker.

Connecticut’s high-risk communities are:

Canterbury,

Danbury,

East Lyme,

Griswold,

Hartford,

Montville,

Norwich,

New London,

Preston,

Sprague,

Windham.

While COVID-19 spikes in some communities, Connecticut as a whole is seeing an uptick in cases with a 1.21 infection rate on Thursday, The prior two days, the rate had gotten up to 2.

