COVID-19: Nearly A Dozen Communities Considered High-Risk For Infection

Nearly a dozen Connecticut communities are considered “high-risk” for COVID-19 infections.
As of Thursday, Oct. 15, there are 11 Connecticut cities and towns in the “red” - so-called because of the color-coded map the state issues to show risk.
A community has to have more than 15 new cases reported per 100,000 residents per day to be considered high-risk, according to weekly data provided by Connecticut's COVID-19 Data Tracker.
Connecticut’s high-risk communities are:
Canterbury,
Danbury,
East Lyme,
Griswold,
Hartford,
Montville,
Norwich,
New London,
Preston,
Sprague,
Windham.
While COVID-19 spikes in some communities, Connecticut as a whole is seeing an uptick in cases with a 1.21 infection rate on Thursday, The prior two days, the rate had gotten up to 2.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.