COVID-19 Infection Rates Are Highest In These 14 Communities

COVID-19 infections have been shooting up across the Northeast and there are about a dozen Connecticut cities and towns have been hardest hit.
As of Monday, Oct. 12, there are 14 Connecticut cities and towns that have the highest infection rates - 221-370 people infected with COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to CTDataHaven, which is tracking infections as well as deaths.
These communities are:
Danbury - 369 cases per 10,000 people
Bloomfield - 306 cases
Bridgeport - 303
Stamford - 296
Hartford - 294
Somers - 284
Norwalk - 269
East Hartford - 250
Rocky Hill - 247
Waterbury - 245
New Haven - 242
New Britain - 238
Windsor -237
West Haven - 231
Overall, Connecticut’s positivity rate is 2.4 percent.
Meanwhile, the UMass COVID-19 Forecast Hub is predicting infections will go down slightly over the next four weeks.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.