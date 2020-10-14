Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19 Infection Rates Are Highest In These 14 Communities

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 infections have been shooting up across the Northeast and there are about a dozen Connecticut cities and towns have been hardest hit.

As of Monday, Oct. 12, there are 14 Connecticut cities and towns that have the highest infection rates - 221-370 people infected with COVID-19 per 10,000 residents, according to CTDataHaven, which is tracking infections as well as deaths.

These communities are:

Danbury - 369 cases per 10,000 people

Bloomfield - 306 cases

Bridgeport - 303

Stamford - 296

Hartford - 294

Somers - 284 

Norwalk - 269

East Hartford - 250

Rocky Hill - 247

Waterbury - 245

New Haven - 242

New Britain - 238

Windsor -237

West Haven - 231

Overall, Connecticut’s positivity rate is 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the UMass COVID-19 Forecast Hub is predicting infections will go down slightly over the next four weeks. 

