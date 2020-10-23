COVID-19: Incidents Skyrocket In 2 Connecticut Cities; 19 Considered 'High-Risk'

Two Connecticut cities have average daily COVID-19 infection rates that have skyrocketed to more than 40 positive test results per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent state data.

There are now 19 Connecticut communities that are considered at a high-risk for spreading COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health data released Thursday, Oct. 22. A community is considered high-risk when there is an average of 15 or more new COVID-19 incidents reported, each day, over two weeks, per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, the communities with the highest average daily positive test rates are:

Norwich - 40.7 positive tests per 100,000 residents

New London - 43.7 positive tests per 100,000 residents.

Statewide the positive test rate is 2.3 per 100,000 residents.

The following is a list of the state’s high-risk communities:

Canterbury - 22.4

Danbury - 15.1

East Hartford - 15.9

Fairfield - 19.6

Groton - 17

Griswold - 19.1

Hartford - 19.4

Lisbon - 21.9

Montville - 20.2

New London - 43.7

Norwalk - 18.9

Norwich - 40.7

Plainfield - 16.5

Prospect - 17.5

Salem - 17.3

Sprague - 17.3

Waterbury - 16.3

Waterford - 21.2

Windham - 22.6

For more information and to see how many COVID-19 incidents are in your city or town, visit Connecticut’s COVID-19 Data-Tracker online.

