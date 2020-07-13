COVID-19: Here's Rate Of Cases Per Community In Hartford County

Here are the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per community in Hartford County:

Avon - 781

Berlin - 812

Bloomfield - 2,437

Bristol - 1,028

Burlington - 269

Canton - 906

East Glastonbury - 194

East Hartford - 1,806

East Windsor - 1,389

Enfield - 1,365

Farmington - 847

Glastonbury - 870

Granby - 237

Hartford - 2,164

Manchester - 1,338

Marlborough - 1,510

New Britain - 1,521

Newington - 1,332

North Canton - 184

Plainville - 993

Rocky Hill - 2,105

Simsbury - 536

South Windsor - 656

Southington - 785

Suffield - 991

West Hartford - 1,134

Wethersfield - 978

Windsor - 2,034

Windsor Locks - 924

