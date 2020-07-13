Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Rate Of Cases Per Community In Hartford County

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per community in Hartford County:

  • Avon - 781
  • Berlin - 812
  • Bloomfield - 2,437
  • Bristol - 1,028
  • Burlington - 269
  • Canton - 906
  • East Glastonbury - 194
  • East Hartford - 1,806
  • East Windsor - 1,389
  • Enfield - 1,365
  • Farmington - 847
  • Glastonbury - 870
  • Granby - 237
  • Hartford - 2,164
  • Manchester - 1,338
  • Marlborough - 1,510
  • New Britain - 1,521
  • Newington - 1,332
  • North Canton - 184
  • Plainville - 993
  • Rocky Hill - 2,105
  • Simsbury - 536
  • South Windsor - 656
  • Southington - 785
  • Suffield - 991
  • West Hartford - 1,134
  • Wethersfield - 978
  • Windsor - 2,034
  • Windsor Locks - 924

