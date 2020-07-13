COVID-19: Here's Rate Of Cases Per Community In Hartford County

Here are the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per community in Hartford County:
- Avon - 781
- Berlin - 812
- Bloomfield - 2,437
- Bristol - 1,028
- Burlington - 269
- Canton - 906
- East Glastonbury - 194
- East Hartford - 1,806
- East Windsor - 1,389
- Enfield - 1,365
- Farmington - 847
- Glastonbury - 870
- Granby - 237
- Hartford - 2,164
- Manchester - 1,338
- Marlborough - 1,510
- New Britain - 1,521
- Newington - 1,332
- North Canton - 184
- Plainville - 993
- Rocky Hill - 2,105
- Simsbury - 536
- South Windsor - 656
- Southington - 785
- Suffield - 991
- West Hartford - 1,134
- Wethersfield - 978
- Windsor - 2,034
- Windsor Locks - 924
