COVID-19: CT Teachers Want Continued Distance Learning Over Going Back To Normal

Kristin Palpini
(Photo illustration) Only 16 percent of teachers said they would be comfortable with going back to in-school, full-time education in the fall.
Few Connecticut teachers would be comfortable with returning to normal school hours. Most Connecticut educators are in favor of distance learning in the fall.

According to a statewide survey of the Connecticut Education Association, 16 percent of educators would prefer returning to full-time, in-school learning when students go back to school, in some form, in September.

Meanwhile, 39 percent of teachers support a hybrid approach to teaching and 46 percent favor continued distance learning.

Nearly all teachers want schools to require students to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on washing hands, mandating social distancing. About 90 percent of teachers say they support required mask-wearing or students and teachers.

Teachers said implementing the measures will be difficult.

So far, the state has issued some guidance for cleaning and school ventilation, but a clear plan forward is yet to develop.

