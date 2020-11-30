COVID-19: CT Nearly All Red - 7 Infection 7 Communities See Rate Drop

Connecticut has become an almost entirely red state due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 rate made a lot of moves in individual communities since the state’s last report on Nov. 12.

The most recent information from the state’s COVID-19 Tracker says that there are only 19 communities in the state - out of 179 - that have NOT been designated “red” to show where the threat of COVID-19 transmission is highest.

The most recent data was released Wednesday, Nov. 25. In the week prior, Nov. 19, there were 157 red communities.

On Nov. 12 there were 100.

GETTING BETTER

There are 6 communities that were red last week that have improved their COVID-19 rates by so much that they are no longer in the highest risk category (red). These communities that have greatly improved their daily COVID-19 rates are:

Roxbury (6.6),

Guilford (14.5 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level)

Ashford (10.1 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level)),

Pomfret (11.4),

North Stonington (13.6 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level)),

and Preston (12.3 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level)

Other communities that are not on the red list are Hartland (0), Norfolk (0), Canaan (6.8), Sharon (5.3). Cornwall (15.7, which is in gray on the state map despite the high infection rate), Stafford (13.8 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level), and Pomfret (11.4 - designated orange, the second-highest risk level).

Meanwhile, there are 10 communities that were not considered high risk on Nov. 12, that have seen risk levels rise. The communities newly added to the red list are:

GETTING WORSE

Avon (17.6)

Barkhamsted (23.7)

Bolton (16.1)

Canton (19.5)

Columbia (18.6)

Ellington (18.8)

Granby (17)

Simsbury (16.3)

Lyme (21.4)

And Winchester (30.8).

Red communities are so-called due to the state’s color-coded map of average daily COVID-19 cases. Red communities are those with an average rate of reporting 15 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, per day.

In Connecticut, like many other states, COVID-19 is surging due to decreased economic restrictions and increased social interactions around school, the holidays, and what some refer to as people dropping their vigilance. The state has instituted a 9:30 p.m. curfew and rolled back some of the economy’s reopening to tamp down on the spread of the virus. On Thanksgiving, residents were encouraged to stay home and celebrate with the family in their own homes.

For more information and to see town-by-town COVID-19 rates, visit the CT Data Tracker online.

