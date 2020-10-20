Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: FDA Recalls Drug That May Contain High Levels Of Cancer-Causing Agent
News

COVID-19: CT Asked To Cut Back On All Travel

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A close up on a map of Connetcituct's travel advisory as of Oct. 13. States in red are considered high-risk for COVID-19 infection.
A close up on a map of Connetcituct's travel advisory as of Oct. 13. States in red are considered high-risk for COVID-19 infection. Photo Credit: CT Gov Portal

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging people in Connecticut to cut back on travel.

As COVID-19 has spiked in Connecticut - and elsewhere in the U.S. - the state is making plans to reduce the virus’s spread.

Updates to Connecticut’s travel guidelines are forthcoming, but on Monday, Oct. 19, Lamont said, that people should curb their travel to help reduce the risk of infection.

“We’re trying to adjust this as we see fit,” Lamont said during a press briefing. “But the more you can stay closer to home, the better.”

COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut have doubled since the summertime average of 1 percent or less. As of Monday, the infection rate was 1.9 percent.

As of Oct. 13, there are 38 states on Connecticut's travel advisory list - meaning they are hotspots for COVID-19 infection. If people must travel there, they should quarantine for 14 days upon return to Connecticut. As far as neighboring states go, only Rhode Island is on the travel advisory list at the moment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.