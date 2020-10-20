COVID-19: CT Asked To Cut Back On All Travel

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging people in Connecticut to cut back on travel.

As COVID-19 has spiked in Connecticut - and elsewhere in the U.S. - the state is making plans to reduce the virus’s spread.

Updates to Connecticut’s travel guidelines are forthcoming, but on Monday, Oct. 19, Lamont said, that people should curb their travel to help reduce the risk of infection.

“We’re trying to adjust this as we see fit,” Lamont said during a press briefing. “But the more you can stay closer to home, the better.”

COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut have doubled since the summertime average of 1 percent or less. As of Monday, the infection rate was 1.9 percent.

As of Oct. 13, there are 38 states on Connecticut's travel advisory list - meaning they are hotspots for COVID-19 infection. If people must travel there, they should quarantine for 14 days upon return to Connecticut. As far as neighboring states go, only Rhode Island is on the travel advisory list at the moment.

