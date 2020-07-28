COVID-19: Connecticut Adds Four More States, Territories To Travel Advisory

Connecticut has expanded the number of states and territories to its travel advisory list.

New states are Minnesota and Kentucky as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. There are now more than 30 states and territories on Connecticut’s travel precaution list.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from one of the travel advisory communities must fill out a travel health form. The forms can be found at ct.gov/travelform. Violators face fines of up to $1,000.

In addition to the new states added, the following states are on Connecticut’s travel advisory as well:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin.

States are added to the list if they have a new daily COVID-19 positive test rate that is higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or has a higher than a 10-percent positivity rate average over a seven-day period.

People entering Connecticut from one of these states are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within a listed state. People who spent less than 24 hours or traveled as part of being an essential worker in a listed state are exempt from self-quarantine.

For more information, visit the state's Travel Advisory Website.

