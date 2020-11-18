COVID-19: City High School Goes Fully-Remote Following Weekend Party

A city high school is transitioning to full-remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted attending a large social gathering with other students over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Superintendent Matt Curtis said that Simsbury High School will be providing full-remote education Thursday-Friday, Nov. 19-20. The change will allow health agents to conduct contact tracing and ensure a safe return to campus, Curtis said in a letter to the school community.

High school students may have to attend school from home for longer than the next few days, Curtis said, once the district has contact information a more concrete date for students to return will be announced.

“We will make a decision about next week’s instruction after the contact tracing process is finished and we can collaborate with the Farmington Valley Health District about a recommendation,” Curtis said.

While no students will be allowed on the high school campus, faculty and staff will have the option to teach from home or school.

Simsbury Public Schools learned about the high school student testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, Nov. 17, and have informed local health officials.

Curtis asked parents to talk to students about making responsible choices around COVID-19 when they are not on school grounds. In Connecticut, indoor social gatherings have been limited to 10 people. Anyone who has come in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days, according to health officials.

