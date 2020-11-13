COVID-19 - 100 Connecticut Communities On "Red" List - Local Rates, Trends

The number of “red" communities in Connecticut has reached 100, according to the most recent state data, Thursday, Nov. 12.

Infection rates have been rising in Connecticut dramatically. There are now 100 cities and towns with the highest daily averages of newly reported COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Thursday, Nov. 5, there were 67 red communities.

And the week before that, Oct. 29, there were 30.

Red communities are so-called due to the state’s color-coded map of average daily COVID-19 cases. Red communities are reporting 4-15 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

While the number of red communities is higher than last week, the spread seems to have slowed a bit. This week, 35 new communities were added to Connecticut’s red list. The prior week, 40 communities were added.

Communities that were added to the red list are: Beacon Falls, Bloomfield, Branford, Cheshire, Cromwell, Deep River, Easton, Essex, Fairfield, Franklin, Goshen, Greenwich, Killingworth, Manchester, Milford, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, Oxford, Preston, Redding, Rocky Hill, Sherman, Southbury, Torrington, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartford, West Haven, Westbrook, Weston, Westport, Willington, Wilton, and Windsor Locks.

In Connecticut, like many other states, COVID-19 is surging due to decreased economic restrictions, the return of students to classrooms in September, and what some refer to as people dropping their vigilance.

SOME GOOD NEWS

Meanwhile, there is some good news: for 5 cities and towns, the average daily infection rate declined far enough to get them off the red list. The communities that are no longer on the red list are Ellington, Montville, North Canaan, Putnam, and Woodbridge.

And there are a dozen red communities where the rate was the same as last week or decreased, but not enough to get the municipalities off the red list. These communities are Bozrah, Brooklyn, East Granby, Groton, Middlefield, New London, North Stonington, Norwalk, Norwich, Sprague, Thomaston, and Waterford.

The following is a list of red communities in Connecticut as of Thursday, Nov. 12, and their corresponding average daily rates. If a town was on the red list last week, the Oct. 29 rate is given as well in parentheses (). Newly added communities are in CAPS. Communities, where the rate increased from last week, are in bold:

Ansonia 36.2 (27.1)

BEACON FALLS 24.3

Berlin 17.8 (16.8)

Bethel 20.7 (16.7)

Bethlehem 29.2 (20.9)

BLOOMFIELD 17.8

Bozrah 16.9 (16.9)

BRANFORD 16.1

Bridgeport 53.2 (36.2)

Bristol 20 (17)

Brookfield 22.3 (19.3)

Brooklyn 15.5 (18.1)

Chaplin 19 (15.8)

CHESHIRE 21.8

Clinton 22.1 (15.4)

CROMWELL 20

Danbury 49.9 (39.2)

DEEP RIVER 17.6

Derby 34.2 (17.1)

DURHAM 28.8

East Granby 15.3 (18)

East Hampton 15.6 (15)

East Hartford 39 (29.3)

East Haven 18.2 (16.9)

East Windsor 22 (16.3)

EASTON 18.1

ESSEX 22.5

FAIRFIELD 35.6

FRANKLIN 25.9 29.6

GOSHEN 27.3

GREENWICH 16.6

Griswold 18.5 (15.4)

Groton 16.2 (18.3)

Hamden 36.1 (15.9)

Hampton 30.8 (23.1)

Hartford 41.3 (32.6)

Killingly 24.4 (21.1)

KILLINGWORTH 16.8

Ledyard 19.9 (16.5)

MANCHESTER 18.6

Meriden 52.3 (28.6)

Middlebury 32.3 (15.7)

Middlefield 16.3 (26.1)

Middletown 24.9 (17.6)

MILFORD 15.4

Monroe 24.6 (18)

Naugatuck 34.2 (19.2)

New Britain 38 (27.2)

NEW CANAAN 20.8

NEW FAIRFIELD 16

New Haven 19.1 (17.5)

New London 45.3 (53.3)

NEW MILFORD 23.6

Newington 28 (15.9)

NEWTOWN

North Stonington 19.1 (19.1)

NORTH BRANFORD 20.2

NORTH HAVEN 22.9

Norwalk 46.2 (51.4)

Norwich 18.1 (22.4)

ORANGE 15.9

OXFORD 15.7

Plainfield 24.5 (15.1)

Plainville 25.5 (17.8)

Plymouth 25.1 (16.6)

PORTLAND 19.2

PRESTON 16.9

Prospect 38.7 (27)

REDDING 15.7

ROCKY HILL 16.7

Seymour 32 (15.5)

Shelton 26.4 (15.5)

SHERMAN 15.8

SOUTHBURY 20.4

Southington 31 (16.5)

Sprague 27.2 (29.7)

Stamford 36.2 (26.8)

Stratford 28.6 (19.4)

Thomaston 18 (18)

Tolland 21 (16.6)

TORRINGTON 23

TRUMBULL 29.3

Wallingford 36.9 (24.7)

WASHINGTON 22.9

Waterbury 46.3 (34.8)

Waterford 17 (22.3)

Watertown 38.9 (31.7)

WEST HARTFORD 15.8

WEST HAVEN 20.6

WESTBROOK 25.8

WESTON 20.2

WESTPORT 22.4

Wethersfield 22.5 (15.6)

WILLINGTON 17

WILTON 16.7

Windham 29.5 (27.8)

Windsor 26.6 (18.1)

WINDSOR LOCKS 15

Wolcott 49.8 (40.8)

Woodbury 25.5 (21).

Didn't see your community on the list? See Connecticut's interactive Data Tracking map at the CT web portal.

