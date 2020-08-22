Costa Rica To Open Borders To Residents Of 6 US States

Costa Rica is re-opening its borders to Americans who reside in six specific states.

Residents of Vermont, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut may all begin traveling to Costa Rica again starting Sept. 1.

Many countries have closed their borders to American tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Costa Rica’s re-opening strategy is unique in its targeted border opening.

As of Aug. 3, these countries were among the ones Americans could still visit during the pandemic, according to National Geographic: Albania, Brazil, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ireland, Mexico, Rwanda, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and many of the Caribbean islands including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

