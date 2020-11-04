Connecticut Leaning Blue, But Here Are The Towns That Voted For Trump

As many elections, including the one for president, are still being counted, Connecticut hasn't quite finished tallying all its ballots, but it seems likely the state will remain blue
As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m., 85 percent of the votes for president cast in Connecticut had been counted. As was anticipated, challenger Democrat Joe Biden has the current majority vote for president.
Biden has won 58.5% of the vote with more than 928,131 ballots cast in his favor.
Trump secured 39.9% of the vote and accumulated 633,711 ballots in his favor.
The following is a list of cities and towns where the majority voted for Trump:
- Barkhamsted
- Berlin
- Bozrah
- Canterbury
- Chaplin
- Colebrook
- Durham
- East Haddam
- Eastford
- Eat Haven
- Fraklin
- Goshen
- Griswold
- Hartland
- Harwinton
- Killingly
- Lebanon
- Lisbon
- New Fairfield
- New Hartford
- Newington
- North Brandford
- North Stonington
- Plainfield
- Plainville
- Plymouth
- Preston
- Prospect
- Putnam
- Salem
- Scotland
- Somers
- Southington
- Sprague
- Stafford
- Sterling
- Thompson
- Torrington
- Union
- Winchester
- Wolcott.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.