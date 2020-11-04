Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Hartford Daily Voice

Connecticut Leaning Blue, But Here Are The Towns That Voted For Trump

Kristin Palpini
Eelection
Eelection Photo Credit: Pixabay

As many elections, including the one for president, are still being counted, Connecticut hasn't quite finished tallying all its ballots, but it seems likely the state will remain blue

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m., 85 percent of the votes for president cast in Connecticut had been counted. As was anticipated, challenger Democrat Joe Biden has the current majority vote for president.

Biden has won 58.5% of the vote with more than 928,131 ballots cast in his favor. 

Trump secured 39.9% of the vote and accumulated 633,711 ballots in his favor.

The following is a list of cities and towns where the majority voted for Trump:

  • Barkhamsted
  • Berlin
  • Bozrah
  • Canterbury
  • Chaplin
  • Colebrook
  • Durham
  • East Haddam
  • Eastford
  • Eat Haven
  • Fraklin
  • Goshen
  • Griswold
  • Hartland
  • Harwinton
  • Killingly
  • Lebanon
  • Lisbon
  • New Fairfield
  • New Hartford
  • Newington
  • North Brandford
  • North Stonington
  • Plainfield
  • Plainville
  • Plymouth
  • Preston
  • Prospect
  • Putnam
  • Salem
  • Scotland
  • Somers
  • Southington
  • Sprague
  • Stafford
  • Sterling
  • Thompson
  • Torrington
  • Union
  • Winchester
  • Wolcott.

