Connecticut Leaning Blue, But Here Are The Towns That Voted For Trump

As many elections, including the one for president, are still being counted, Connecticut hasn't quite finished tallying all its ballots, but it seems likely the state will remain blue

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 8 a.m., 85 percent of the votes for president cast in Connecticut had been counted. As was anticipated, challenger Democrat Joe Biden has the current majority vote for president.

Biden has won 58.5% of the vote with more than 928,131 ballots cast in his favor.

Trump secured 39.9% of the vote and accumulated 633,711 ballots in his favor.

The following is a list of cities and towns where the majority voted for Trump:

Barkhamsted

Berlin

Bozrah

Canterbury

Chaplin

Colebrook

Durham

East Haddam

Eastford

Eat Haven

Fraklin

Goshen

Griswold

Hartland

Harwinton

Killingly

Lebanon

Lisbon

New Fairfield

New Hartford

Newington

North Brandford

North Stonington

Plainfield

Plainville

Plymouth

Preston

Prospect

Putnam

Salem

Scotland

Somers

Southington

Sprague

Stafford

Sterling

Thompson

Torrington

Union

Winchester

Wolcott.

