Connecticut DEEP Seeking Public's Help In Locating Missing Bristol Boater

Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.

On Wednesday, June 1, DEEP issued an alert advising that Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police officers are seeking assistance from the community who may have been in the area of Brookfield Bay between 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 29.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact DEEP EnCon Police by calling (860) 904-8154.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the missing man has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

