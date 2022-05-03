Bristol Woman Admits Straw Purchasing Several Firearms

A Connecticut woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of making a false statement to a firearms dealer.

Hartford County resident Leah Boucher, age 30, of Bristol, made the plea on Friday, April 29, said Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut

According to court documents and statements made in court in August 2021, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Tyrone Brown’s residence on Stevens Street in New Haven and seized a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Brown, who was a convicted felon and was prohibited by federal law from purchasing or possessing a firearm or ammunition, was arrested at that time, court documents show.

The investigation revealed that the firearm was registered to a family member of Boucher and that Boucher had purchased 10 other firearms at four different gun stores in Connecticut between March and July 2021, the US Attorney's Office said.

When investigators interviewed Boucher in August 2021, she admitted that she had purchased firearms for other individuals and that she was no longer in possession of any of the 10 firearms that were registered to her, court documents show.

Boucher was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in October 2021.

She has been detained since February when her bond was revoked.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.

