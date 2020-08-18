Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Airplane Crashes Into Occupied Groton Home

Kristin Palpini
In this photo, you can make out the part of the small aircraft planted in the roof of a Ring Drive home. Photo Credit: Groton Police Department
An airplane crashed into a Groton home the evening of Monday, Aug. 17 - slamming through the occupied dwelling’s roof.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported with the flight crew or residents, police said.

At around 10:38 p.m. Groton Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of a plane crash on Ring Drive at Donna Drive. The small aircraft was carrying two people.

While the crash didn’t cause a structure fire, emergency responders evacuated nearby homes to be safe, police said.

Responding agencies included those from Groton, Poquonnock, Mystic, and a representative from the Connecticut Airport Authority, police said.

The crash is under investigation and police are asking people to avoid the street while emergency responders continue to work at the scene. 

