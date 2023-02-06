4 Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure On I-91 Stretch In Hartford

A five-car crash on I-91 in Connecticut left four people with injuries and closed the highway for several hours.

The crash took place in Hartford around 5:30 p.m. near Exit 32A on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Police said right before the crash a 2021 Subaru Ascent was traveling in the right center lane, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the left lane, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and a 2022 Nissan Rogue were traveling in the right lane, and a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling in the left center lane.

The Toyota Camry, driven by a 19-year-old Hartford County resident from Windsor, attempted to merge into the right center lane but wasn’t able to do so safely and struck the rear of the Subaru, state police said.

After striking the Subaru, the Toyota Camry spun across the center lane and hit the bumper of the 4Runner, causing it to roll over multiple times across all lanes of traffic, police said.

As it rolled, the 4Runner then struck the Jeep Wrangler and the Nissan Rogue before coming to a final stop on the right shoulder, state police said.

Two passengers in the Subaru received suspected minor injuries and were transported to Hartford Hospital; the driver and passenger of the 4Runner were also transported with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as Iysis Armani Caraballo, was found at fault and was issued a ticket for failing to maintain proper lane, state police said.

