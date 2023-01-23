Contact Us
30 Catalytic Converters Stolen From East Hartford School Buses

Kathy Reakes
More than 30 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses at two different East Hartford businesses.
More than 30 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses from two businesses in East Hartford.

The converters were stolen between Friday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 23 from First Student at 68 Alna Lane and Autumn Transportation at 52 Oakland Ave. in East Hartford.

According to East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso, the two business reported the thefts of the  catalytic converters from their lots. There were more than 30 catalytic converter thefts between the two businesses.

School officials did not respond to say if transportation of students to area schools was impacted. 

As of now, no arrests have been made. 

 Detectives are currently going through video surveillance and other evidence, Caruso said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

