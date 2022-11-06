Contact Us
16 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Manchester U-Haul Business, Police Say

Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police in Connecticut are searching for three suspects after 16 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a U-Haul business.

The incident took place in Hartford County on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Manchester at 432 Oakland St.

According to Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Poice, employees arriving to work early Saturday discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the police.

The damaged vehicles included six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks, Shea said.

Officers gathered evidence from the scene and are working with the business to gain further information, police said.

Based on the initial investigation and review of surveillance footage, it is believed three suspects were involved in the theft. 

If you have any information on this theft, please contact Officer Thomas Van Langan at 860-645-5500.

