$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Hartford County Stores

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Newington Food Land, located at 60 Walsh Ave. in Newington
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.

The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. 

An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said.

The store is located at 60 Walsh Ave. in Newington.

Carl Johnson, of Rocky Hill, also claimed a $100,000 prize from a Holiday Bonus ticket purchased at DM Grocers, which is located at 2757 Main St. in Rocky Hill, the lottery announced.

