News

$100 Fine For Not Wearing A Mask Coming Soon To Connecticut

Kristin Palpini
Not wearing a face mask in Connecticut could cost you $100 - and the punishment is more likely to be doled out now than ever before.
On Monday, Sept. 14, Gov. Ned Lamont said local police will have the authority to ticket people who fail to wear masks in public - a state requirement to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

There are three levels of fines:

$100 for not wearing a mask

$250 for attending an event that exceeds the size limits (in most cases 50 or more attendants)

$500 for organizing an event that exceeds size limits.

Up until recently, it was difficult to stop someone from flouting COVID-19 restrictions as local authorities did not have the power to enforce the edict with anything less severe than an arrest - something officers have not been eager to do. With the new fines, police will have a more fitting tool to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, the governor’s office explained.

In addition to local police, fines can be given to scoff-laws by designated elected officials and public health agents.

The date when the fines will go into effect will be announced soon, the governor’s office said.

