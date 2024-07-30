New Netflix Doc That Follows Mt. Everest Sherpa Starts At Her Job: West Hartford Whole Foods

"Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa" by director Lucy Walker shines a light on the 51-year-old mom, who has climbed Mount Everest 10 times — the most amount of climbs for a woman.

Sherpa, who grew up in rural Nepal, last year was featured in a New York Times article, which said most of her training on her 2023 climb was done while working at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford, CT.

And the beginning of the documentary that comes out Wednesday, July 31, is set just there.

According to a report from Netflix's Tudum, the film begins in 2022 and follows Sherpa, living in her small West Hartford apartment.

"She’s working long hours at Whole Foods to support her daughters, and she hasn’t summited a mountain in years," reads the Tudum article by Amanda Richards.

"Catching Sherpa at this moment in time, it would be nearly impossible to connect her to the superhuman, odds-defying accomplishments she’s made — but the story that unfolds throughout the film reminds audiences that heroism and resilience exists in life’s most unassuming places."

This week, Sherpa on Instagram said she was nervous about the debut of her documentary.

She saw nothing but support in the comments.

"Straight to the top," one fan writes. "We are all so excited to watch a hero like you conquer peaks beyond Mt. Everest."

"When we screener the film for our audience at the San Diego international film festival the audience cheered multiple times during the film and they were all moved to tears," another said. "Your story is so powerful!"

Click here for the full story from Netflix's Tudum and tune into Lhakpa Sherpa's documentary when it hits Netflix's streaming platform on Wednesday, July 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.