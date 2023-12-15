New Italian Eatery Off To Great Start In Wethersfield: 'Amazing Experience, Amazing Food'

Sora My Way, located in Hartford County at 446 Silas Deane Hwy (Route 99) in Wethersfield, opened for business on Saturday, Nov. 25 and since then, has been met with rave reviews from excited customers for its authentic cuisine.

The eatery can serve such accurate food thanks to its chef, who was one of the co-founders of a restaurant just 40 minutes outside of Rome called Da Giuliano, which has been open for more than 30 years. Every summer, the chef returns to Italy to learn new techniques for cooking Italian food, according to the restaurant's website.

The eatery's menu features pasta dishes such as fettuccine with meatball, spaghetti carbonara, and cannelloni; main dishes such as chicken parmesan and grilled sausage with scamorza; and chicken and meatball parm sandwiches.

Pizza lovers can also try the restaurant's "Sora My Way" pie with mozzarella, sliced potato, and truffles, as well as favorites like pepperoni, cheese, veggie, and even Hawaiian pies.

If you're interested in stopping by, these Google reviews written about the restaurant may encourage you to do so even more.

"Amazing experience, amazing food. Homemade, authentic Italian. You won’t regret coming here!!" wrote Amberlee C.

"This is the best Italian food I’ve ever had," wrote Patrick S. in a five-star review, adding, "All of the pastas and pizzas are homemade and absolutely delicious. The atmosphere is great and Chef Marco makes you feel right at home."

The eatery opens at noon every day of the week besides Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.