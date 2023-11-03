New Britain Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash, Driver Captured, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County in New Britain around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the area of South Main Street.

According to New Britain Deputy Police Chief Adam Rembisz, Brenda Catucci, age 62, of New Britain, was crossing the roadway when she was hit by a passing vehicle.

Catucci was transported to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was located shortly after the accident, Rembisz said.

The driver who was identified by video surveillance as Sam Harris, age 25, of New Britain, was charged with evading responsibility involving death and other motor vehicle-related charges.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Ms. Catucci," Rembisz said.

The incident is still under investigation.

