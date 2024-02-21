NBC CT Reporter, Manchester Native Mike Massaro Leaving Station

A Connecticut native, born and raised in Hartford County, Massaro, who's from Manchester, announced on Friday, Feb. 16 on the X Platform that he will be signing off at the end of the month.

"It has been an amazing journey of reinvention at NBC Connecticut for nearly five years," Massaro wrote. "I challenged myself to use my broadcasting skills in a different yet meaningful way and succeeded. However, I will be leaving the network at month’s end. Onward!"

The 1992 Emerson College graduate served as the anchor of the weekend morning news program from 2021 to the fall of 2023, according to LinkedIn.

The busy father and husband has spent years as a reporter and anchor in Connecticut, especially on ESPN as a sports anchor and reporter from 2001 to 2015, according to LinkedIn.

Massaro was the lead reporter covering Dale Earnhardt's fatality during the 2001 Daytona 500.

As a studio host, he anchored ESPN's 2012 Emmy-nominated program, "NASCAR Now."

As an NBC Sports commentator from 2014 to 2016, and reported during each of NBC and NBCSN’s NASCAR telecasts. He also anchored the daily news and information show, "NASCAR America," according to LinkedIn.

No word yet on where he is headed next.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.