Moose Spotted Near I-91 In Windsor Locks: Drivers Should Watch Out, Officials Say

The warning came as the result of a sighting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, when a moose was seen in Hartford County near Exit 40 on Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor Locks, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced.

According to DEEP officials, the large animals can "pose hazard potential" to drivers, especially during the early morning and evening hours when they are most active.

There are currently estimated to be just over 100 moose in the state, with many sightings occurring near the border with Massachusetts. The animals are known for roaming, as young moose have been known to travel as far as 100 miles over a five-week period, passing through a dozen towns in the process.

