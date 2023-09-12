Overcast 76°

Missing: Bristol Man Hasn't Been Seen In 12 Days, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a missing man who has not been seen in 12 days.

Have you seen him? Peter Norris.
Hartford County resident Peter Norris, age 28, of Bristol, was reported missing to the Bristol Police Department by his mother on Tuesday, Sept. 5. He has not been seen since Friday, Sept. 1.

His last known contact was in Litchfield County in Thomaston, Det. Chris Cote of the Bristol Poice said.

Norris is described as being 6-foot-1, 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was seen wearing tan shorts and bright red sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Norris, or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000 or 911 if outside city limits.

