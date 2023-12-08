Mostly Cloudy 41°

SHARE

Damaging Wind Event: Gusts Up To 70 MPH During Storm Could Knock Out Power; Here's Latest

The biggest threat from an approaching potent storm will be damaging winds that could cause power outages.

<p>Much of the Northeast will be at risk of power outages due to damaging winds on Sunday, Dec. 10 into Monday, Dec. 11.</p>

Much of the Northeast will be at risk of power outages due to damaging winds on Sunday, Dec. 10 into Monday, Dec. 11.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
<p>Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected Sunday, Dec. 10 into Monday, Dec. 11, with stronger gusts up to 60 miles per hour farther east, and up to 70 mph along the New England coast. </p>

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected Sunday, Dec. 10 into Monday, Dec. 11, with stronger gusts up to 60 miles per hour farther east, and up to 70 mph along the New England coast.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
<p> </p><p>A look at projected rainfall totals, with the highest amounts shown in the areas in the darker shade of green, where up to 4 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible.</p>

A look at projected rainfall totals, with the highest amounts shown in the areas in the darker shade of green, where up to 4 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The massive system will move in on Sunday, Dec. 10, and continue into Monday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected Sunday into Monday, Dec. 11, with stronger gusts up to 60 miles per hour farther east, and up to 70 mph along the New England coast. (Click on the first and second images above from AccuWeather.com.)

"At their peak, winds could gust to 50 mph in Boston and New York City, with higher gusts of 60-70 possible on Long Island and along the southern coast of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard," according to AccuWeather.

The highest amounts of rainfall are expected in the areas in the darker shade of green, where up to 4 inches is expected with locally higher totals possible. For a look at projected rainfall totals, click on the third image above.

The day before the storm arrives, Saturday, Dec. 9, the mercury will climb to a high temperature in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. The chance for rainfall will start in the early afternoon.

Current projections for the storm system predict the heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday before the system moves out Monday afternoon. 

"Travelers both on the roads and in the air could end up experiencing delays, even in areas where rain or snow is not falling," AccuWeather.com says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE