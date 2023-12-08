Damaging Wind Event: Gusts Up To 70 MPH During Storm Could Knock Out Power; Here's Latest

The massive system will move in on Sunday, Dec. 10, and continue into Monday, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected Sunday into Monday, Dec. 11, with stronger gusts up to 60 miles per hour farther east, and up to 70 mph along the New England coast. (Click on the first and second images above from AccuWeather.com.)

"At their peak, winds could gust to 50 mph in Boston and New York City, with higher gusts of 60-70 possible on Long Island and along the southern coast of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard," according to AccuWeather.

The highest amounts of rainfall are expected in the areas in the darker shade of green, where up to 4 inches is expected with locally higher totals possible. For a look at projected rainfall totals, click on the third image above.

The day before the storm arrives, Saturday, Dec. 9, the mercury will climb to a high temperature in the mid-50s with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. The chance for rainfall will start in the early afternoon.

Current projections for the storm system predict the heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts Sunday evening and continuing overnight into Monday before the system moves out Monday afternoon.

"Travelers both on the roads and in the air could end up experiencing delays, even in areas where rain or snow is not falling," AccuWeather.com says.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

