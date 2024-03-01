Man With Multiple Warrants At Large In Canton: Police Investigating

The warning was issued to residents in Hartford County on Tuesday, Feb. 27 by the Canton Police Department, which said it was tracking a suspect in the area of Secret Lake Road and Albany Turnpike.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is described as a white man who is around 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.

According to the department, the suspect is not believed to still be in the Canton area. However, anyone living in the area of Secret Lake Road who sees or hears anything suspicious is asked to call the Canton Police Department.

The suspect has still not been located as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28.

