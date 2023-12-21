Man Killed After Walking In Front Of Traffic On Route 9 In Berlin

The incident happened in Hartford County on Tuesday, Dec. 19 just after 6 p.m., when a Toyota Tacoma struck a pedestrian while traveling in the right lane on southbound Route 9 in Berlin near Exit 33, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to police, the pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Damian Liberda of Berlin, had been in the right lane right in front of the Tacoma when he was hit.

Liberda was seriously injured and was later declared dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is now under investigation. Anyone who may have seen it or may have dashcam footage is asked to call Trooper Christopher Genovese #485 at 860-534-1000 or email at christopher.genovese@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.