Man Attempts To Lure Bristol Girl To His Jeep In Front Of Her Home, Police Say

The incident took place in Hartford County around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in Bristol.

The Bristol Police Department was contacted by a concerned parent who reported that the driver of a grey Jeep stopped in front of their residence, in the area of Maple Ave and Nelson's Field, and asked her juvenile daughter to get in, said Bristol Police Lt. Jeffrey Lund.

The daughter said the driver was white with chubby cheeks. They were unable to obtain a license plate number or any other information that would assist with identifying the operator, Lund said.

We are asking for the communities help with identifying the vehicle or suspect.

Please contact the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011 with any information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.