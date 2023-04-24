Mostly Cloudy 59°

Man Attempts To Lure Bristol Girl To His Jeep In Front Of Her Home, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are seeking help from the public to find a grey Jeep that stopped in front of a home and attempted to lure a juvenile to get in.

Know this vehicle? Police in Connecticut are searching for this grey Jeep that was driven by a man with "chubby cheeks" who attempted to lure a young girl. Photo Credit: Bristol Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Hartford County around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in Bristol.

The Bristol Police Department was contacted by a concerned parent who reported that the driver of a grey Jeep stopped in front of their residence, in the area of Maple Ave and Nelson's Field, and asked her juvenile daughter to get in, said Bristol Police Lt. Jeffrey Lund.

The daughter said the driver was white with chubby cheeks. They were unable to obtain a license plate number or any other information that would assist with identifying the operator, Lund said.

We are asking for the communities help with identifying the vehicle or suspect. 

Please contact the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011 with any information.

