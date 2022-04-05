Winning $100,000 CASH5 Ticket Sold At Hartford Gas Station

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut is feeling lucky after cashing in a top prize-winning ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars.

In Hartford County, a local resident won $100,000 playing "Cash5" on a drawing sold at the Citgo gas station on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

The winner, a Hartford resident, chose not to disclose a name.

"Cash5" costs $1 per wager, and players can add a "KICKER" option for an additional 50 cents per wager to increase the chance of winning and unlock additional prize levels.

To play "Cash5" with a "KICKER," players choose five different numbers between 1 and 35 or ask for a "Quick Pick" to let the machine choose random numbers.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

That wasn't the only player to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

A winning $10,000 "200X" ticket was cashed in by a Hamden resident on Friday, April 1 that was sold at 7-Eleven in Hamden;

On April 1, Norwalk resident Donald Febbraio, Jr . won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Norwalk Exxon;

On April 1, North Branford resident Robert Esposito won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Townline Wine & Spirits in North Branford;

On April 1, Stamford resident Angelica Perez Rosas won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at West Main Convenience in Stamford;

On April 1, North Windham resident Juan Vega won $10,000 playing "Play4 Night" on a ticket sold at Liquor Park in Willimantic;

On April 1, Ansonia resident Konstantinos Hasiotis won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smith's Ansonia Shell;

On Monday, April 4, Middletown resident Michael Burnell won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scooter's Deli Mart in Shelton;

On April 4, New Haven resident Annette Galloway won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Payrite Food Store in New Haven;

On April 4, Ashford resident Crystal Lawton won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hizma LLC in Bolton;

On April 4, Stratford resident Jacques Denis won $15,208 playing "Play4 Day" on a ticket sold at the Corner Variety Store in Bridgeport;

On April 4, East Hartford resident Yasmin Lopez won $25,000 playing "Play4 Day" on a ticket sold at Kamakhya in East Hartford;

On April 4, Bloomfield resident Sylvia Jenkins won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at S.A. Cigar Junction in Stratford;

On April 4, Fairfield resident Domingo Gonzalez won $30,000 playing "Super Double Win" on a ticket sold at Krauszers in Bridgeport;

won $30,000 playing "Super Double Win" on a ticket sold at Krauszers in Bridgeport; On April 4, New Haven resident George Fraiser won $25,000 playing "CASHWORD 29" on a ticket sold at the George Street Deli in New Haven.

