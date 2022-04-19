Windsor Man Wins $100K In CT State Lottery

It was a good start to the week for a Hartford County man who cashed in a winning CT Lottery ticket worth six figures that was sold at a Connecticut package store.

Lottery officials announced that on Monday, April 18, a Hartford County resident from Windsor won $100,000 on a “PLAY4 DAY” ticket that was sold at the Club Package Store on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.

The winner from Windsor chose not to disclose a name.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize.

“Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

That wasn’t the only ones lucky lotto player. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On April 18, Danbury resident Christina Hollister won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smart Foods in Danbury;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Smart Foods in Danbury; On April 18, Ansonia resident Jonathan Sierra won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Exxon Mart in Derby;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Exxon Mart in Derby; A winning $10,000 “10X Cash 15th Edition” ticket sold at the Monroe Food Mart was cashed in by an Orange resident on April 18;

was cashed in by an Orange resident on April 18; On April 18, Danbury resident Tarcisio Costa won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Shelter Rock Road in Danbury;

won $30,000 playing “30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Shelter Rock Road in Danbury; On April 18, Berlin resident Timothy Rosol won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Simeone Enterprises Mobil Mart in Kensington;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Simeone Enterprises Mobil Mart in Kensington; On April 18, Ansonia resident Victorio Pinero won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Derby Avenue LLC in Derby;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Derby Avenue LLC in Derby; On Tuesday, April 19, Waterbury resident Olajuwon Harrington won $12,500 playing “$100,000 50th Anniversary" on a ticket sold at Smart Food in Waterbury;

On April 19, Wilkes Barre, PA resident Walter Rios won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Irving in Kensington;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Irving in Kensington; On April 19, West Hartford resident Michael Owusu won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Talsal LLC in Hartford;

won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at Talsal LLC in Hartford; On April 19, Naugatuck resident Tyron Singleton won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Waldis Discount Liquors in Ansonia;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Waldis Discount Liquors in Ansonia; A winning $10,008 “KENO” ticket sold at the Express Fuels and Food Mart in Danbury was cashed in by a Guilford resident on April 19;

was cashed in by a Guilford resident on April 19; A winning $10,000 “30X Cash 9th Edition” ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Watertown was cashed in by a Watertown resident on April 19;

was cashed in by a Watertown resident on April 19; A winning $10,000 “30X Cash 9th Edition” ticket sold at the Morris Spirit Shop in Morris was cashed in by a Morris resident on April 19.

A complete list of recent CT Lottery winners can be found here.

