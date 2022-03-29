Contact Us
Watch: Hartford Teen Impresses Judges On American Idol

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Scarlet Ayliz Scarlet Ayliz
Scarlet Ayliz Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless
Scarlet Ayliz's audition for the 20th season of American Idol
Scarlet Ayliz's audition for the 20th season of American Idol Video Credit: American Idol

A Connecticut teenager wowed the judges in her audition for singing competition American Idol.

Hartford resident Scarlet Ayliz sang a song she wrote called "Bleeding" in the episode that aired Sunday, March 27.

"Super-duper commercial-sounding voice," judge Luke Bryan said after listening to the song. "Like superstardom commercial."

Following her performance, judge Lionel Richie asked the 18-year-old to bring her grandmother into the room as they shared the news that Ayliz was heading to Hollywood to move on to the next phase of the competition.

