These Three Pizza Chains Are Most Popular In CT, Brand-New Report Says

The three most popular pizza chains in Connecticut were unveiled in a new report from 24/7 Wall St.

The website published a list of the most popular pizza chains in each state this month.

According to the report, Connecticut's favorite pizza chain is Papa John's.

The second most popular in the state is Papa Murphy's followed by Domino's, the 24/7 Wall St. said.

The website reported that it created the list based on information from TOP Data, a marketing and research agency.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.